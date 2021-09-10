Murdered pensioner suffered injury two days before death, police say

Police and forensic teams outside a house in St Martins

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering the 80-year-old in St Martins, near Oswestry, remains in custody, police said.

West Mercia Police officers say they are continuing to investigate the death of the 80-year-old man.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said that the man suffered an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins on Monday.

"On Tuesday he was taken to hospital after his condition deteriorated. On Wednesday, police were informed he had sadly died," he said.

An investigation into the death was launched by detectives and a 31-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said on Friday that the man remains in police custody.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences," Detective Inspector Jones said.

“We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances around his death and a 31-year-old man remains in police custody.