Police and forensic vans in St Martins

The drama began with reports of officers in St Martins near Gobowen first thing on Wednesday morning, followed by the arrival of police cars and forensic department vans on the main Overton Road in the afternoon.

Forensic officers were seen by the vans in their trademark white overalls. They left the area just before 8pm.

The nature of the incident is not yet known. West Mercia Police has been approached.

