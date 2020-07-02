Tablet loan service for elderly people who want to stay connected

Three Parishes Big Local can now help older residents in Weston Rhyn, St Martins or Gobowen who find themselves isolated because they have no access to computers, or don't feel confident using them.

They have a number of tablet computers available on loan, and can offer some basic advice on how to make use of them to keep in touch.

Nick Heard, chairman of Three Parishes Big Local, said: "Now, more than ever, not being able to get online makes life even harder than it needs to be.

"Many of us are coming to rely on ordering food or other necessities online, but even more important is the need to keep up social contact with relatives and friends. Not being able to do this can cause acute feelings of loneliness.

"We hope our initiative will help people overcome the practical difficulties of not having the necessary equipment, or not knowing how to use it."

Up to four months

Project co-ordinator Bridget Laraway said: "We have sourced a number of tablets which we can make available on loan for a fixed period, and offer advice on how to make best use of them to people who are not familiar with them.

"We think they will immediately benefit people living on their own who are having to shield for the sake of protecting their health, or who are in vulnerable groups, but in the longer term they could also help people who have been put out of work by the pandemic and need to search for a new job.

"The tablets are available on loan free of charge for a period of up to four months, we just ask people to take good care of them so that we can pass them on to someone else to make use of when they've finished with them."

If you are interested or if you have a relative, neighbour or friend who you think would like to borrow a tablet, call 01691 656882 or 07709 674617, or email info@big-local.org.