Firefighters called to moo-ve cow stuck in canal

The bovine got stuck at the New Marton Locks in St Martins, Oswestry when it tried to cross to the udder side of the waterway this afternoon.

But there was no beef when fire crews arrived - the animal had safely made its way out.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 12.04pm we received a call reporting an incident classified as animal rescue in St Martins.

"Fire appliance was mobilised. An operations officer was in attendance.

"The cow was out on their arrival. No action taken by the fire service."