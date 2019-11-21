Mothers remembered in fundraising

Wendy Newell was just 46 when she lost her life to cancer while Trudie Fell, 47, died from sepsis.

Their daughters are now organising an evening, not only to raise funds for charities close to their hearts but to do something in their memory.

The event will be held in the Ifton Miners Institute on December 14 and will include bingo, a raffle and face painting for children young and old.

Wendy Newell's daughters, Chloe Pitcher and Jemma Edwards say their mother's death left the family in turmoil.

"She was nursed at Nightingale House Hospice which also gave support to our family at such a sad time, something that we are so grateful for.

"We would like to raise money for Nightingale to enable them to continue to be able to offer their services and support to other families in their time of need."

Trudie Fell thought she had flu when she fell in in February 2007.

Her symptoms worsened with a chest infection diagnosed. But daughters Rhian Traquair and Adele Jebb said their mother in fact had sepsis from a urinary infection.

Rhian, who was just 17 when her mother died, said: "She was our best friend and we were devastated by her death, which was such a shock.

"We want to raise awareness of sepsis as although we didn't know it, she had many of the symptoms. But at the time people were not tuned into to it. We want to make people aware of what the symptoms are as it could save more lives and mean people won't loose the special people in their lives."

She said the two families also wanted to ensure their mothers were remembered.