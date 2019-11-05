Menu

New Oswestry home for show family proposed

By Sue Austin | St Martins | News | Published:

Plans for a new base for a Shropshire show family have been put forward.

Shropshire Council has applied for planning permission to change the use of the former recycling centre in Glovers Meadow in Oswestry to provide a business base and residential accommodation for a local family of travelling show people.

The family is currently based on the site of the former Ifton Primary School in St Martins, land which is zoned for social and affordable housing.

