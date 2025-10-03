'A truly magical space': Shropshire children's hospice opens new garden for youngsters and families

The Gathering Heart Garden was made possible by Greenfingers - a national charity dedicated to creating magical, therapeutic gardens for life-limited children and their families in hospices across the UK.

The new garden was officially opened at the charity's Morda base on Tuesday (September 30) with a host of families, children and project supporters invited.

Created by the teams at CW Studio and Landstruction, the garden has been thoughtfully designed as a place of movement, interaction, and sensory engagement.

Representatives from the hospice, Greenfingers and all the funders and construction teams cut the ribbon

With inclusive play equipment, shaded seating areas and quiet spaces for reflection, the Gathering Heart Garden is intended to provide life-enhancing moments for children, families, and staff, evolving with the seasons.

Andy Goldsmith, CEO of Hope House Children’s Hospice, said: “Every day we see the difference that outdoor space makes to the children and families who come to Hope House.

Staff helping bring smiles to children with life-limiting conditions in the space

“The Gathering Heart Garden is far more than a garden – it is a sanctuary of play, laughter, and peace where families can create lasting memories together, even in the most difficult of times.

“We are deeply grateful to the Greenfingers charity and everyone involved for gifting us such a remarkable space.”

The new accessible and multi-sensory garden for children and families

The project was also made possible by the Anne Duchess of Westminster Fund, Baron Davenport’s Charity, Hobson Charity, MBNA General Foundation, Bruce Wake Trust, Walker Trust Mondelez/Cadbury Chatwin Trust, The National Lottery Community Fund.

Sarah Daniels, activity lead at Hope House children's hospice, added: “The Gathering Heart Garden encourages meaningful play for the children.

The Gathering Heart Garden provides all sorts of stimulating sounds and smells

“When they are out in the playground and gardens, they are part of that world, learning about their own bodies and experiencing a real sense of enjoyment.

“As the children grow and change, they will take different benefits and pleasures from it, so it really will be a big part of their experience at Hope House.

The garden was officially opened earlier this week

“Thank you so much to the Greenfingers charity for completing this project and to all those who have helped make it a reality."

Boyd Douglas Davies, chairman of Greenfingers, said: “We are thrilled to see the Gathering Heart Garden at Hope House come to life.

“It is a truly magical space that will provide precious moments of joy, connection, and comfort for children, siblings, parents, and carers for many years to come.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone whose generosity and hard work has made this possible.”