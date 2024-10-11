Veterans' tree planting leads transformation of estate that hosted the Kennedys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Woodhill Park Estate at Morda has been taken over by Syrie Johnson and Nicolas Biegman, with major plans for the site.

As the future of the historic estate takes shape Ms Johnson welcomed a group of local dignitaries, Carma – a group which supports veterans through tree-planting across the country, and staff from the firm Clearwater.

In total the group planted 1,000 trees, laid out in the shape of a St George's Cross, in memory of those veterans who have served the country.

The trees, and the event were sponsored by Clearwater – with its staff planting the trees, led by two veterans from Carma.

The group was joined by North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, along with St Oswald Councillor, Joyce Barrow.

Mrs Morgan said: "It is lovely, it is great to see veterans who struggle sometimes to adjust to their non-veteran life get an opportunity to find some purpose and connect with nature and create something that;s going to be there for a long long time to come."

Councillor Barrow said: "I think it is absolutely fantastic they are great people and it is close to my heart because both my brothers served in the military."

Carma, was created by veteran Jim Holland and Iain Gurney to help employ fellow UK veterans on the pathway to resettlement, to plant trees in the UK.

Since co-founding the organisation they have planted thousands of trees every month.

“I’ve had the best life. Thirteen years in the Royal Navy was just the start,” said Jim.

“We started by working with the Green Task Force, which provides pathways to employment for veterans and service leavers.”

Around six per cent of serving and former personnel – and 17 per cent of those that have been in a combat situation – suffer from some form of PTSD.

Service leavers also face a lot of stress and anxiety when transitioning from service life.

It has been proven that getting veterans involved in nature-based therapy has a positive effect on mental health.

In September, the organisation planted 66,113 trees and created 660 workdays of employment across the globe.

The future of the Woodhill Estate will see it host wellbeing events such as yoga retreats, courses, and business coaching, with six cottages on site,

Ms Johnson said: "We just want to be part of the community and have other people come here and see how beautiful Shropshire is."