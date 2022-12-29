Inquests open into deaths of mother and son in Oswestry bungalow fire

The scene of the fire

At the formal opening of an inquest on Thursday the coroner was told that police have said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths of Margaret Eileen Metcalfe, and her son Alan Gavin Metcalfe.

Police and several fire crews were called out to the fire in Glentworth Close, Morda, on December 14.

Ambulance crews attended and began treating two people but Alan Metcalfe, aged 54, who was a talented brass musician and disabled, died at the scene.

Alan Metcalfe, centre

His mother, Margaret Eileen Metcalfe, who was 93, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by emergency services but despite the best efforts of medical personnel she died soon after.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery was told that Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Glentworth Close at 4.25am on December 14. Firefighters had located Mr Metcalfe and gave him first aid but his death was recorded at 4.50am.

Mr Ellery heard that Eileen Metcalfe was also rescued and rushed to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance. However, he was told that despite the best efforts of NHS staff, Eileen's death was recorded at 5.56am on the same day.

The proceedings, held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, also heard that police, scenes of crime and fire investigators were called to the bungalow. Mr Ellery was told that fire investigations are continuing but police have ruled that the circumstances of the deaths were not suspicious.

Irene Metcalfe, centre

Mr Ellery formally adjourned the proceedings to hold both full inquests together on April 4, 2023.

Mr Metcalfe was a long-serving member of Porthywaen Silver Band, as well as having played for Wem Jubilee Band. He was also the vice chair of the annual Oswestry Youth Music Festival.

Festival organiser Sue Turner said: "It is very sad news. Eileen was also a festival volunteer for over 40 years. We plan to create a new trophy in their name."