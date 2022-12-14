Bomb squad called after couple find grenade while clearing out relative's house

The grenade, which was later found to be inactive

Mark Bamford, 55, was helping his partner clear out her late mother's house on Morda Road in Oswestry on Sunday when they uncovered a grenade in an outbuilding.

Mark, who lives in Oswestry, explained: "My partner was clearing out of the outhouses and she found a cardboard box on the shelf and gave it a good rattle.

"She opened it up, thinking it was quite heavy and found a grenade. With one look I knew it was real, and it had a fuse in it.

"I picked it up and took it to the front where there's a false well and phoned the police. It seemed like the safest place at the time, the blast would have gone upwards – I hope!"

The police arrived within 10 minutes, promptly cordoned off the road and called in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who removed the device.

Mark Bamford placed the device in a false well in the garden, in the hope of mitigating an explosion

Police later confirmed the find was - fortunately - inactive.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to Morda Road in Oswestry on Sunday 10 December at around 10.50am following the discovery of a hand grenade.

"A cordon was briefly in place while experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended and examined the device. It was found to be inactive."

Police and experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended the scene on Morda Road in Oswestry

Mark said it was a relief to find out it wasn't live: "The thought that people just leave live bombs in their shed was mind boggling.

"The police said that people occasionally find guns and pistols left over from people who have done military service, but finding a hand grenade is quite rare.