Three fire crews were sent to the scene of the incident

The fire, in a property at Greenfield Square, Morda, started shortly before 11.45pm last night.

Fire crews said they had been called to reports of a property fire and had sent three teams from Oswestry and Baschurch to the incident.

They used hoses to extinguish the fire and said that all people in the property were accounted for.

The crews had finished tackling the fire by around 12.40am.