Shropshire emergency crews attend flood and kitchen incidents

Firefighters were called to the premises, in Butter Cross Court, Stafford Street, on Saturday morning.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service website stated: "This incident involved a small amount of water coming through a first floor ceiling. No action by crews and incident left with the manager."

A crew from the town attended the site shortly after 7.05am.

Ventilate

Other incidents attended by the service include a smoke logged kitchen caused by food left unattended at a property, in Weston Close, Morda near Oswestry on Friday night.

Crews from the town and from Oswestry and Ellesmere and opened the windows to ventilate the premises when they were called there shortly before 11pm.

West Mercia Police also went to the scene.