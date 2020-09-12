Menu

Shropshire emergency crews attend flood and kitchen incidents

By Deborah Hardiman | Morda | News | Published:

Leaking water through the ceiling of a Newport property resulted in the electrics being affected.

Firefighters were called to the premises, in Butter Cross Court, Stafford Street, on Saturday morning.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service website stated: "This incident involved a small amount of water coming through a first floor ceiling. No action by crews and incident left with the manager."

A crew from the town attended the site shortly after 7.05am.

Other incidents attended by the service include a smoke logged kitchen caused by food left unattended at a property, in Weston Close, Morda near Oswestry on Friday night.

Crews from the town and from Oswestry and Ellesmere and opened the windows to ventilate the premises when they were called there shortly before 11pm.

West Mercia Police also went to the scene.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

