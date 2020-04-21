Shropshire distillery which produces hand sanitiser wins in Gin Guide Awards

Henstone Distillery at Weston, east of Morda, won in several other categories at the Gin Guide Awards, including London Dry Gin, Traditional Gin and Aged Gin.

Alison Parr from the distillery said: "The Gin Guide Awards are a global celebration of our historic, diverse and growing spirits category.

"Recognised and respected by the trade and consumers across the world, the Gin Guide Awards highlight the exceptional products, distilleries and people within the gin industry.

"Henstone were awarded winners after a rigorous blind tasting and unique scoring process by carefully selected and expert judges. All entrants receive a summary of judges' scores and their valuable comments and feedback.

"With gin production being on the back burner the award wins were a welcome bit of good news."

The company still has stocks of its gins for sale.

For more information call 01691 676457 or email info@henstonedistillery.com.