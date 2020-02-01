Hope House gets £21,000 grant for dining room refurb

The Morrisons Foundation has donated £21,297 to enable the charity to redecorate and refurbish their dining room, with a modern design that appeals to children.

Height-adjustable tables will be installed, allowing children in wheelchairs to easily raise or lower tables so that everyone can eat together.

Karen Wright, director of care at the hospice in Morda, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

"The dining room is such an important place at Hope House, where children, families, volunteers and staff come together to eat every day.

"However, our current dining furniture is nearly 25 years old and urgently needs replacing. This refurbishment will take us forward for the next 25 years.”

Rachael Roberts and Kiley Waters, community champions at the Morrisons store in Oswestry presented the donation to the charity.

Rachael said: “I’m really pleased that we were able to help such a great local charity. Knowing that our support will make a genuine difference the children that receive their expert care in our community really does make me proud.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.

Since launching, more than £26 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Local charities are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for a grant.