Inquest opens in to missing Oswestry dog walker's death

Maria Duncan of Trefonen Road, Morda, Oswestry was reported missing on September 20 after failing to return to her home after walking her black Labrador.

The body of the 51-year-old was found three days later in a woods at Nant Y Caws after her dog was spotted wandering in the area.

A CCTV still released by police of Maria with her dog Charlie

The inquest was adjourned by Heath Westerman, assistant coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin until January 8 for a hearing at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

