Advertising
Inquest opens in to missing Oswestry dog walker's death
An inquest in to the death of a woman whose body was found after she went missing while walking her dog has been opened and adjourned.
Maria Duncan of Trefonen Road, Morda, Oswestry was reported missing on September 20 after failing to return to her home after walking her black Labrador.
The body of the 51-year-old was found three days later in a woods at Nant Y Caws after her dog was spotted wandering in the area.
The inquest was adjourned by Heath Westerman, assistant coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin until January 8 for a hearing at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.
See also:
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.