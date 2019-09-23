Detectives reissue appeal as woman still missing from Oswestry area

Maria Duncan, aged 51, has not been seen since Friday afternoon around 3pm when she was out walking her dog,

She is from Morda near Oswestry.

Detective Mike Nally said: "The local community can again expect to see a lot of police activity in the area today as our specialist officers continue to meticulously search in Morda and the surrounding area to locate 51-year-old Maria Duncan who went missing from her home address in Morda, Oswestry on Friday afternoon at 3pm.

Detectives from Shropshire CID continue enquiries today to locate Maria Duncan. Please share any I formation with us by calling 101. #MissingPerson #Oswestry https://t.co/jUzL7lspNz — Shropshire CID (@ShropCID) September 23, 2019

"Maria is about 5ft 7ins tall and medium build with wavy light brown hair.

"She was walking her black Labrador dog when she was last seen.

"We and Maria’s family are very concerned for her welfare and safety and are asking the public to share this appeal and report any sightings."

Those with any information are asked to contact police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.