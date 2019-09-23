Menu

Detectives reissue appeal as woman still missing from Oswestry area

By Kirsten Rawlins | Morda | News | Published:

Concerns are mounting for a missing Shropshire woman as detectives have reissued appeals since her disappearance.

Maria Duncan

Maria Duncan, aged 51, has not been seen since Friday afternoon around 3pm when she was out walking her dog,

She is from Morda near Oswestry.

Detective Mike Nally said: "The local community can again expect to see a lot of police activity in the area today as our specialist officers continue to meticulously search in Morda and the surrounding area to locate 51-year-old Maria Duncan who went missing from her home address in Morda, Oswestry on Friday afternoon at 3pm.

"Maria is about 5ft 7ins tall and medium build with wavy light brown hair.

"She was walking her black Labrador dog when she was last seen.

"We and Maria’s family are very concerned for her welfare and safety and are asking the public to share this appeal and report any sightings."

Those with any information are asked to contact police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.

E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@expressandstar.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

