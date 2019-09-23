Body found in search for missing woman Maria Duncan

Officers searching for Maria Duncan found a body in a secluded area near Nant Y Caws in Morda earlier today.

West Mercia Police had issued a CCTV image of Maria walking her dog on Friday to aid the search.

Formal identification has not taken place however her family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The CCTV still shows her with her dog, a black labrador called Charlie

Ms Duncan, aged 51, was last seen on Friday afternoon at around 3pm when she was out walking her dog, Charlie.

A dog, believed to be Charlie, has also been found and is now being looked after, say West Mercia Police.

Detective Chief Inspector, from the force said, Mike Nally said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their support throughout our searches and inquiries.”