Search for missing Oswestry woman last seen walking dog

Maria Duncan, 51, went missing from her home in Morda on the outskirts of the town on Friday afternoon.

She was last seen walking her black Labrador dog.

West Mercia Police has now launched an appeal for help finding Ms Duncan and warned people to expect extra police activity in the Oswestry area as the search continues.

Specialist search and rescue officers have been sent to the town.

West Mercia Search & Rescue deployed to support local units in the search for the missing person in the Morra area. pic.twitter.com/BBBK9l2j3l — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) September 21, 2019

Inspector Safdar Ali said: "51 year old Maria Duncan went missing from her home address in Morda, Oswestry, on Friday afternoon at 3pm.

"She is about 5ft 7 ins tall and medium build with wavy light brown hair.

"She was walking her black Labrador dog when she was last seen.

"Oswestry officers are concerned for Maria’s safety and are asking the public to share this appeal and report any sightings.

"The local community can expect to see a lot of police activity in the area today as our search for Maria continues.

"If you have seen Maria or have any information abut her location please call us as soon as possible on 101."