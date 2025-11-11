Man arrested after car crashed into north Shropshire home and caught on fire

Emergency crews, including firefighters and police officers, rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision off Chirk Road in Gobowen at around 10.20am on Tuesday, November 11.

Upon arrival, they found that one car had collided with a residential property and had caught fire.

Now, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police have confirmed that a man has since been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Emergency services were scrambled after a car crashed into a house in Gobowen and caught on fire. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

They said: "We received a call around 10:20am this morning (11 November) with a report of a road traffic collision on Chirk Road in Gobowen.

"Officers arrived to find that a car had collided with a property. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that no people required treatment and the responding crew were stood down.

Following the initial report, a team of firefighters were sent to the scene from Oswestry Fire Station.

The fire service reported there was a car fire involving a hatchback vehicle that had "collided with a brick wall of a property".

A spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said: "The vehicle had caught fire on impact.

"A hose reel jet was used to help extinguish the fire but thanks to some lovely locals with fire extinguishers they helped to prevent the situation escalating prior to our arrival."