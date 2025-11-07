'It felt impossible' - Mother's joy after baby Ollie's heart operation date confirmed as fundraiser nears £1.5m target

Jasmin Roberts, from Gobowen, has been fundraising to raise £1.5 million so her son, Ollie Williams, can undergo surgery at Stanford Children's Hospital in California.

The campaign has captured hearts across the UK and beyond, and has now reached 98 per cent of its target. As of Friday (November 7), donations stood at £1.45m.

Ollie was diagnosed with a very rare and complex heart condition just two weeks after birth - one so severe that UK hospitals cannot perform the operation he needs.

You can donate here

Jasmin was told that the surgery could be booked once 75 per cent of the required funds had been raised - a milestone reached this week.

Stanford Children’s Hospital has now confirmed that the operation is scheduled for January 23. The family will travel to the United States two weeks earlier for cardiac assessments and pre-surgery preparations.

In an emotional update shared online, Jasmin said: "So we have got it! We have got the date from Stanford, it will be January 23.

"We have to be there two weeks in advance for the cardiac clinic and things like that. But, it is actually booked in. It is actually happening, it is amazing!"

However, she admitted that, at first, she had hoped the operation could take place sooner.

"I am not going to lie, I was a bit upset when I first saw the date," Jasmin added. "I was hoping for something a bit sooner.

"But, working out things like visas, is is going to take time. The fact we even have a date now, nine weeks ago, this felt impossible, like it was never going to happen, and now it is actually going to, thanks to you. Thank you so much."

The appeal has drawn support from more than 85,000 donors, including celebrities and major contributors. Scottish romance author Leigh Rivers has donated £110,000, while Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds gave £10,000.

In a message after reaching 90 per cent of the target, Jasmin wrote: "Tens of thousands of kind strangers have come together to lift Ollie up.

"We just need one final push - one last burst of support - and then this chapter can finally, finally be over. Thank you for every share, every pound, every ounce of belief."