Family of poorly Shropshire toddler can book life-saving surgery in US as fundraiser hits 75 per cent milestone

Gobowen mum Jasmin Roberts launched a £1,500,000 fundraiser earlier this year in a bid to get her one-year-old son, Ollie, to America for life-saving surgery.

When he was just two weeks old, Ollie Williams was diagnosed with a very rare and complex heart condition - one that UK hospitals are unable to fix with an operation.

But a lifeline was thrown to the now 14-month-old with the offer of surgery in California at Stanford Children's Hospital.

One-year-old Ollie, with mum, Jasmin Roberts

One major obstacle, however, was the cost of the flights, treatment and recovery, expected to be around £1.5m total - which the family said is "far beyond anything" they could manage on their own.

By last week Jasmine's GoFundMe had climbed to around £300k, boosted by a £10,000 donation from Hollywood actor and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

Since then, donations have flooded in from around the world - including a £100,000 boost from Scottish author Leigh Rivers.

In a recent update Jasmin revealed that the surgery could be booked once 75 per cent of the required funds had been pledged - a target that was surpassed this week.

Expressing her gratitude to donors, Jasmin, 24, said: "This is what happens when thousands of people come together with one goal: to give Ollie a chance at life. You’ve donated, shared, cheered us on, and spread his story around the world, and this is the result.

"This isn’t just numbers on a screen, this is my baby boy with a full life ahead of him, and tens of thousands of angels like you giving him the chance to live it."

As of Friday afternoon, £1.185m had been raised for Ollie's surgery. The fundraiser is available to view online at gofundme.com/f/help-save-baby-ollies-heart.