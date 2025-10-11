Shropshire hospital celebrates life of devoted volunteer with touching tribute - including a small 'mistake' with a touching meaning

The plaque has been installed at the front of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen near Oswestry, honouring the late Roger Whitting.

Roger generously gave his time to the hospital as a volunteer with the League of Friends and was also a dedicated member of the Oswestry and Cambrian Rotary Club.

He was a familiar and friendly face around the hospital, supporting patients and visitors and helping at countless fundraising events. His commitment and kindness touched the lives of patients, staff, and fellow volunteers alike.

In a particularly fitting touch, the plaque features a small spelling mistake - a deliberate nod to Roger's dyslexia, something he always embraced with good humour and wrote about in several of his books.

Those who knew him said he would have appreciated the light-hearted acknowledgement of something that was part of who he was.

Victoria Sugden, charity director of the League of Friends, said: "Roger embodied the spirit of community, both through his volunteering with us and his work with Rotary.

"We are delighted that his contribution will be remembered here at RJAH – the plaque is a fitting and very personal tribute to someone who gave so much to others.”

The plaque, on the roundabout at the hospital's main entrance, was arranged in partnership between the Oswestry and Cambrian Rotary Club and the League of Friends, to ensure that Roger's legacy of care and community service will be remembered by everyone who passes through the hospital.

The location is especially poignant, as Roger and his fellow Rotarians had lovingly maintained the roundabout in previous years, planting crocus bulbs that bloom each season around 'Percy' - the hospital's statue - helping to ensure the site always makes a welcoming first impression.

The purple crocus also serves as a reminder of Rotary International’s ongoing campaign to eradicate polio worldwide.

Roger had also instigated the most recent roundabout design, envisioning a striking circle of lavender to complement the seasonal crocuses.

Rotarian Cath Baldry added: "All of us in Rotary were very happy to work with the RJAH League of Friends to ensure Rogers wishes for the roundabout were carried out. He was a very special person and good friend to all who knew him."