Martin James, 54, of Mandir Close, Oswestry, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one charge of GBH relating to an incident in November last year.

Dylan Wagg, prosecuting , said James had been out drinking in Gobowen with his sister and a number of other people, and was described as "highly intoxicated".

The group had gone to the victim's home to continue socialising, but she had a change of heart and asked them to leave.

Mr Wagg said James "did not take the request well".

The court was told he pushed past her into the property, smashing an X-Box and a bedroom unit in a rage.

Mr Wagg said he then grabbed the victim by her throat and headbutted her twice.