Gobowen footbridge smashed by vandals - police seeking witnesses

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was reported to a public footbridge in Gobowen.

The damage to a bridge forming part of a well-used public right of way was reported to Gobowen Parish Council last Friday (September 26).

The bridge connects School Lane across the Meadows towards St Martins Road.

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was reported to a public footbridge in Gobowen. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police Community Support Officer David Hughes issued an appeal for witnesses, saying: "Damage has been reported to the parish council in Gobowen on Friday, September 26.

"The damage is to a bridge which forms part of a public right of way on a well-used link between School Lane across the Meadows towards the St Martins Road.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the damage being caused."