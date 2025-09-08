'My baby is my entire world, he deserves the chance to grow up': Shropshire mum launches £1m surgery fundraiser

Gobowen mum, Jasmin Roberts, has launched a £1,000,000 fundraiser in a bid to help send her one-year-old son, Ollie, to America for life-saving surgery.

At just two weeks old, Ollie Williams was diagnosed with a very rare and complex heart condition - one that UK hospitals are unable to fix with an operation.

Despite Ollie having spent most of his life so far in and out of hospital, Jasmin, 24, said he is "the happiest, cheekiest little boy" who "loves bubbles, ducks, and making everyone around him laugh".

She added: "Ollie’s condition is life-limiting without surgery. Here in the UK, three hospitals have told us they cannot operate on Ollie.

One-year-old Ollie, with mum, Jasmin Roberts

"The only option offered here is palliative care. But as his mum, I cannot accept that as his only future."

Fortunately for the young family, treatment is available in California at Stanford Children's Hospital - who have accepted Ollie for surgery.

"They are world leaders in treating Ollie’s exact condition," Jasmin said.

"Their plan is to bring him to America for a heart catheterisation and to place a shunt, then bring him back six to nine months later for a full repair.

At just two weeks old Ollie was diagnosed with a very rare and complex heart condition. Photo: Jasmin Roberts

"Ollie is my only child, and my entire world. He deserves the chance to grow up, to go to school, to live the full life that every child should have.

"This is Ollie’s chance to live the long, full life he deserves."

But the cost of the flights, treatment and recovery is expected to be over £1,000,000 - which the family say is "far beyond anything" they could manage on their own.

In an attempt to help boost funds, Jasmin has launched a GoFundMe page. In the first week alone, the website has generated more than £6,000 from over 300 donors.

The fundraiser is available to view online at: gofundme.com/f/help-save-baby-ollies-heart