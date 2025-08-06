Car goes up in flames at former golf club near Gobowen

At 5.14am today (August 6) Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a car fire at the former Henlle Park Golf Club north of Gobowen.

Two fire crews were sent from Oswestry to the scene. Police officers also attended.

A car went up in flames at Henlle Park Golf Club in Gobowen. Picture: Oswestry Fire Station

Reports from the fire service said crews arrived to find one estate car that was fully involved in fire.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

No persons were involved in the incident. A spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said the incident was left with police.

A post on social media said: "This morning (August 6) Oswestry fire crew were mobilised to a car fire in the open at Henlle Park Golf Club.

"On arrival the vehicle was fully involved in fire within a field area. Crews quickly brought the fire under control and made the scene safe. No persons were reported involved.

"Police were also in attendance and are now handling the matter. If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the police via 101 quoting the incident location."

Permission was granted last year to allow a change of use of the land, from a golf club to a school.

Ambitious development plans for the site to host a school run by the OneSchool Network - set up by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church - were given the green light in April.

West Mercia Police has been contacted for information.