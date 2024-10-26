Watch the moment Gobowen mum won £15,000 and couldn't stop crying

Leah Rastall-Simmonds, from Gobowen in Shropshire, was left gobsmacked when BOTB presenter Christian Williams video called her to tell her she had won the prize.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me, so it feels absolutely crazy, and I’m still in shock,” the 29-year-old said.

“It was the first time I had entered, so I thought it had to be a joke.

“I never usually enter competitions, but it kept popping up on Instagram. I had seen videos of other people winning with BOTB, so I thought I would give it a go.

“This money is going to help so much. We are regularly having to put things off because we haven’t had the money to do them.

“We want to spend it on boring things like new carpets and sorting the kitchen. We are also looking at a UK-based holiday somewhere this year.”

Christian Williams said: “A massive congratulations to Leah for winning this fantastic cash prize.

“She was in that much shock when I told her she had won, I felt like she needed to pinch herself to believe it.

“It sounds like Leah and her husband have been looking to do some work around the house for quite a while, so it sounds like her big win has come at the perfect time.

“She also turns 30 in January, so she will be able to celebrate in style now.”

Christian Williams with Leah Rastall-Simmonds on a video. Picture: BOTB

