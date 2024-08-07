Family smash £18k mark to fund hospital scanner - and this is what it means for patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Debs Venezia has been under the care of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) since 1991.

She has a condition called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), which causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness.

There is no cure, but symptoms can improve if treatment starts early.

That was sadly not something that happened for Debs when she first developed a heart condition in the late 1980s.

She underwent heart surgery which saved her life, but was subsequently diagnosed with lupus and also developed severe renal failure which eventually led to a kidney transplant.

Debs has been under the care of Dr Ayman Askari, a consultant rheumatologist at the hospital in Gobowen, near Oswestry, for the past 14 years.

She and her family were determined to do something by way of thanks for the care he has given her, as well as others at RJAH over her three decades of treatment.

Dr Askari explained that early screening of lupus patients can detect other associated illnesses and so allow treatment which may prevent surgery and serious complications of the type Debs has suffered.

The family therefore contacted The Orthopaedic Institute, a charity based at RJAH which supports research and education to improve the treatment of patients with conditions that affect the musculoskeletal system.

The institute supported the family – led by Debs’ father Alan Birchall and sister Rachael Griffiths – with a campaign to raise more than £18,300 to fund a scanner that would allow Dr Askari to carry out early screening of his patients.

It has taken them two years to hit their fundraising target, but having successfully reached their goal, they were delighted to visit the hospital to see the scanner in action.

Rachael said: “It’s been a lot of work over a long period of time, but being able to see the scanner and hear the difference it will make, makes it all so worthwhile. I’m really proud of what we have achieved.

“It seemed like such a huge hurdle to get over at the start, but it has all paid off. There were times when I thought we’d never get there but, thanks to the generosity of people, we’ve got it.

“There were so many supporters along the way, but I particularly want to thank the Westland and Redcastle Village Show and the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club for some large donations that made a huge difference.”

Dr Askari said: “It’s an absolute blessing for me, and it is of such huge benefit for my patients. I am so grateful to Rachael for her tireless fundraising, and for her devotion to her sister and to our patients.

“Her enthusiasm has turned into a lifelong commitment to charitable causes and to helping our hospital.

“We will reap the rewards of this scanner for many years, and I cannot thank them enough. I am grateful, also, to The Orthopaedic Institute for their ongoing support.”

Debbie Alexander, charity fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute, said: “We are really grateful to Rachael and her family, who have worked so hard to raise more than £18,300 to purchase and maintain this scanner for the use of Dr Askari and the rheumatology team.

“Thank you also to Debs’ sons, Alex and Will. Alex took part in the Shropshire Triathlon, and both joined Rachael in walking the Shropshire Way, amongst many other fundraising events to hit their target.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to meet such a kind and caring family who want to help others, this is what makes my job so special. We can’t thank them enough and look forward to hearing about Debs’ continued recovery over the coming months.”

Anyone wanting to support the vital work of the Orthopaedic Institute can do so by contacting Debbie on 01691 404561, or by emailing enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org.