'We're pleading with children to stop this': Police appeal after flood of hoax calls

Officers say the calls from the Gobowen area have involved children falsely reporting some very serious incidents.

PCSO Andy Neeves, of Oswestry Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We have been receiving large numbers of hoax 999 calls from the Gobowen area from young children reporting some very serious incidents.

"We are pleading with children to stop this and only call police or other emergency services with genuine emergency calls.

"We still have to deploy resources which could be spent going to someone in actual need and likely in a life or death situation."

The officer added: "We are pleading with parents to educate children on the proper use of 999 call system.

"Misuse of 999 and hoax calls are a criminal offence. You could face a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison or a fine of £5,000."

But he added that if people accidentally call 999 by mistake they shouldn't just hang up but stay on the line and speak to the operator to confirm that everything is ok.

"Hanging up could be interpreted as something has gone wrong and you still might be in need of help," the officer added.