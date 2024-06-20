Care home lodges plan for hundreds of solar panels

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Meadowbrook Care Home in Gobowen, near Oswestry is a 69-bedroom facility that cares for adult residents of all ages with a variety of physical and mental health conditions.

Now, the centre has applied for planning permission to install 374 solar panels on their roof.

This proposal is to install the panels along the southern sections of the pitched roofs.

A care home in Gobowen hopes to install hundreds of solar panels on their roof. Photo: Google

According to the application, the panels have an overall dimension of 1134mm wide, 1722mm long and 30mm high.

Each panel will be 20mm apart to make space for the clamps that hold them in place.

The application can be viewed online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 24/02230/FUL