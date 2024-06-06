Firefighters rush to Shropshire hospital after ride-on lawnmower catches fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, Oswestry.

The blaze was out before firefighters arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.41pm on Thursday, June 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Gobowen, Oswestry.

"Fire involving ride on lawnmower extinguished prior to fire service arrival."

One fire engine was sent to the scene and crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the vehicle.