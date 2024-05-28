Shropshire Star
Police confirm reason for call-out to railway that temporarily shut line near Gobowen

Police have confirmed the reason emergency services were called to a railway on Monday, leading to its temporary closure.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

Emergency services rushed to Gobowen, near Oswestry to deal with the incident on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "This relates to a medical episode."

The train line between Shrewsbury and Wrexham was closed for about an hour.

There are no further details.

