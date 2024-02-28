One person rescued from floodwater near Oswestry

Police and the fire service were scrambled to Burma Road, near Park Hall on the outskirts of Oswestry, at 10.45am on Wednesday.

One fire appliance was sent from the station at Oswestry to the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one person was assisted from the vehicle in floodwater by first responder personnel.

The fire service's incident stop message was sent at 11.24am.

West Mercia Police has been asked for more information.