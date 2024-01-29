Officers say one man is currently assisting police in their investigation, but officers are keen to identify a second man following an incident in Station Road, Gobowen, at about 6.20pm on Friday.

PCSO Robert Hamer, of the policing team in Oswestry, said the incident took place between the town's Co-op and The Cross Foxes pub.

PCSO Hamer said: "On Friday at about 6:20pm there was an incident on Station Road, between the Co-op and The Cross Foxes at Gobowen where there was an altercation between two males dressed in black.

"One male is currently assisting police in their investigation however officers are keen to identify the second male."

The second male is described as a white, about 5ft 10 inches tall, wearing a dark coloured Canadian Goose jacket.

The PCSO added that this second male is "not considered to be a suspect however he may be able to assist police with their enquiries."

Anyone who can identify the male has been asked to call 101 quoting SAFE Log number 00408_I_26012024.