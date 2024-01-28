A5 closed at Gobowen after collision

Police reported the A5 had been closed at Five Crosses Roundabout in Gobowen at about 9am on Sunday.

The closure was impacting traffic in both directions and diversions had been put in place.

Police were appealing for drivers to find an alternative route.

According to traffic data, the incident occurred on the A5 between the B5069 (South Gobowen/Hospital Roundabout) and the B5009 Gobowen turn-off.

Police and ambulance services have been approached for further comment.