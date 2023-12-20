Dog rescue charity caring for former racing greyhounds gets festive funding boost

Hector's Greyhound Rescue, registered in Gobowen, got a £1,000 Christmas gift in the Benefact Group's annual '12 days of giving' Christmas campaign.

The group, who devote their time to saving and rehoming ex-racing greyhounds, were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public.

The charity is currently running a fundraiser to help battle the cost of living crisis and an increase in the number of dogs being abandoned.

Thanking supporters in Shropshire, Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We are thrilled to be giving £120,000 to 120 fantastic charitable causes across the country and I’d like to thank every single Shropshire resident that took the time to nominate a charity close to their hearts.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”