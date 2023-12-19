Return of Magical Christmas Bazaar marks festive triumph for hospital friends

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital say it was a heartwarming return to pre-pandemic festivities.

Attendees at the event on December 8 in the hospital's main entrance included volunteers, entertainers, businesses, staff, and generous supporters, all coming together to recreate the magic of this beloved tradition.

The Christmas Bazaar also raised an impressive £3,000 in funds, dedicated to supporting hospital projects that benefit staff, patients and their families.

Guests were treated to a festive wonderland featuring more than 30 stalls brimming with delightful goodies, captivating games, and unique gifts.

The day was further elevated by live performances from Clive Hand Bell Ringers and an ensemble of local choirs, including Gobowen Primary School, Our Lady & St Oswald’s, Moreton Hall School, Morda CE Primary, Bryn Offa Primary, Whittington School, and the Ladies Orthopaedic Choir.

Adding an extra touch of holiday magic, the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club made a special appearance, bringing along none other than Father Christmas himself, who arrived with his sleigh to the delight of younger attendees with the gift of a Build-a-Bear teddy for every child attending, kindly donated by Build-a-Bear Foundation.

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends charity director, said: "This year's Christmas Bazaar was a fantastic collaboration between our dedicated volunteers, Friends staff, and various hospital departments. We extend our sincere thanks to the Estates, Facilities, and Catering teams who went above and beyond to ensure the event's success."

"We were particularly touched by the presence of patients and their relatives.

"Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our fundraising branches, stall holders, and our incredible volunteers, whose tireless dedication made this festive event a tremendous success."