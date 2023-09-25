£246,000 grant for historic station buildings saved for the community

Gobowen Railway Station

A Community Ownership Fund grant has been given to Oswestry Station Building Trust that looks after the buildings at the station on the Shrewsbury to Chester mainline.

The levelling-up funding announced on Monday is due to be spent on external repairs and improvements to the buildings that flank both platforms at Gobowen.

Recently the station celebrated its 175th anniversary with performances from students at Derwen College, which runs the café at the station, during a special event attended by Helen Morgan MP, local volunteers and staff from the Severn Dee Travel ticket office in the buildings.

The MP has welcomed the funding and called for the next step to be the restoration of the rail link to Oswestry.

Helen Morgan MP at Gobowen Station

She has been pressing the Government to give the green light to the next stage of the project to reopen the Oswestry to Gobowen line. The strategic business outline case was submitted to the Government in 2022 and a decision was due by the spring of this year but has been repeatedly delayed.

Mrs Morgan said: “This grant is great news for Gobowen and is a welcome boost for the staff and volunteers who do such a fantastic job at the station ticket office and cafe. Oswestry Station Building Trust deserves a big round of applause for this success.

“The next stop is reopening the rail link from Gobowen to Oswestry. The outline business case is excellent and it’s now down to the Government to end the delays and get the wheels turning on improving Shropshire’s transport links.”

Mrs Morgan has repeatedly made the case for the Oswestry-Gobowen line to ministers and in Parliament, where last month she invited local campaigners to present directly to senior transport managers.