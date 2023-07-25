Cyclist 'seriously injured' after being hit by bus on A5 near Gobowen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was hit by a bus and seriously injured near Gobowen.

West Mercia Police said the incident between a bicycle and bus occurred on the A5 from the Gobowen junction to the Rhoswiel roundabout on Monday at around 11pm.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or may have dashcam footage of it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PS Carpenter via email DL-HOPUShrewsburyB11@westmercia.police.uk or call 111 extension 7712272 quoting 00579.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

