Firefighters prevent wheelie bin blaze from spreading to house

Firefighters prevented a wheelie bin fire spreading into a house near Gobowen.

The wheelie bin fire
The alarm was raised at Twmpath Lane, near Gobowen, at 2.52pm on Monday.

Crews from Ellesmere and Oswestry responded to the 999 calls and when they arrived found that a fire involving a wheelie bin had spread to the outside of the front porch of the house.

They were able to bring the fire under control by 3.10pm. A thermal imaging camera was used to ensure the fire was completely out.

On Monday evening a fire crew from Newport responded to 999 calls about a fire in the open at Stone Bridge at 8pm.

They discovered the blaze involved a plastic storage bin and fence panel. Fire crews used a hose reel jet and thermal image camera to bring it under control by 8.16pm.

