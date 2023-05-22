Car fire spreads to two homes in north Shropshire, affecting gas and electricity supplies

Firefighters have rushed to an incident involving a blaze at timber framed houses near Oswestry.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services say a car fire has spread to two homes in Thomas Penson Road, Gobowen, and it has affected the gas and electricity supply.

Three fire appliances were scrambled from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury stations with an operations officer at 9.22am on Monday (22).

Crews are on the scene with a 13.5m ladder and a hosereel water jet.

Also at the scene were a utility company.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fire involving one car which has spread to two domestic properties.

"The fire has affected the gas and electricity supply so utility companies are also in attendance assisting the fire service. One 13.5 meter ladder and hose reel jets currently in use."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

