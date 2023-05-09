Shropshire man to sell book signed by Honda founder to raise funds for Severn Hospice

Philip Wilkinson with the signed book

Philip Wilkinson, 68, from Gobowen, has owned the book, entitled Honda - written in 1982 by motorcyclist journalist Mick Woollatt - for nearly 40 years, after receiving it as a Christmas present in 1984.

And, when Philip, who was employed by Honda UK as an area sales manager, had the chance to meet Soichiro Honda, the company's founder, in 1985, he took the chance to get his book signed.

"I never dreamed I would meet the main man himself," said Philip. "He was a wonderful gentleman and he asked to meet me specifically because I had brought a lot of new business in for Honda at the time.

"When I met him, I had the audacity to pull out the book from my briefcase, open it up to a page with the chapter, 'Sochiro Honda, the man and his machines'.

"He very kindly autographed for me and, as he was just walking away from me, he turned around quite briskly, held out his hand and said, 'Money, money' and gave me a big cheeky smile and wink. I think he realised the value he'd added to this book!"

Philip has a long-standing interest in motorcycles.

The signed book

His father Charles formed the Louth and District Motorcycle Club in 1932 and staged the first race meeting on the track in 1934.

It became Cadwell Park and is now owned by MotorSport Vision.

Philip added: "I have kept it at home under lock and key since and and have only shown it to a few people.

"Everyone who has seen it has been gobsmacked when they have seen it has been it signed by the man himself.

"I'm led to believe that the book in question is the only signed copy by Sochiro Honda."

Now, though, Philip and his wife Wendy have decided to sell the book at auction and are working with Golding Young, based in Lincolnshire.

They want to raise money for Severn Hospice, which cared for Philip's brother-in-law, Rhys Bowen, who died of cancer last October.

"We don't have any children and have no one to leave it to so we have decided we will give put it up for auction and raise money for a cause which is close to our hearts," Philip said.

"John Leatt, of Golding Young, is handling this sale, which I'm led to believe will be in July or August. John is putting a reserve of £1,500 on it and we hope to raise as much money as we can for the hospice."