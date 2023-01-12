Man dies in house fire near Oswestry

The man died after a house fire in Fairfield Close, Gobowen. Photo: Google.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the fire, but sadly the man was declared dead at the scene in Fairfield Close, Gobowen, on Wednesday.

A second man was assessed by the crews but did not require treatment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a property fire on Fairfield Close in Gobowen, Oswestry at 3.18pm.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene, the Welsh Ambulance Service also sent an ambulance to the scene.

"On arrival, crews discovered two patients, both men. Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the first man and he was declared dead at the scene.

"The second man was assessed by ambulance crews but did not require treatment and was discharged at the scene."

A statement from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The service was called at around 3.20pm to reports of a fire at a property in Gobowen after a resident heard the smoke alarms activating. Crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere and North Wales attended.