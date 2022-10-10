Firework night planned to spark community spirit in village

The 2022, UK firework championship winner, Bright Sparks, and the Gobowen Community Group have joined forces for a Firework & Bonfire night at Gobowen Playing Fields.

It followed a hugely successful Jubilee event in the summer.

Craig Emery, Chairman of the Gobowen Community Group, said: “We had such a positive reaction to the Jubilee celebration event in the summer that we wanted to keep things going. Gobowen is a large village but for one reason or another we’ve lost the community activities that many of us remember so well.

!It’s been over 20 years since we last had a bonfire and fireworks event in the village so we thought that was a great place to start.

The event, due to take place between 5:30-8pm on November 6, will feature music, BBQ, and a Guy Fawkes competition.

“We’ve got a great group of committed volunteers and we’ve teamed up with local company Bright Sparks, 2022 UK Firework Champion Winners, to provide what we hope will be a great night for everyone involved.”

Funding for the event has been provided by Stans Superstore through NISA Making a Difference Locally Fund, Gobowen Youth Opportunity Fund and Selattyn & Gobowen Parish Council.

“A big thanks goes to those who have provided some funds but also to those who have already given so much time to plan the event. We look forward to welcoming everyone and making memories together, we just need to hope for rain free clear skies."