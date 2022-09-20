No decision yet on Transport for Wales train services during strike days

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/08/2019 - Photos of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury Train Station / Shrewsbury Railway Station.

All West Midlands Trains services will be cancelled for two days next month, October 1 and 5, due to industrial action.

Rail union Aslef has confirmed that train drivers at 12 companies, including West Midlands Trains, will stage fresh strikes next month, continuing the industrial unrest that has hit several sectors this summer.

West Midlands Trains that run through Shropshire, including London to Telford, will not be running, which could affect marathon runners in the county travelling to the London Marathon.

However the majority of trains that travel through Shropshire are run by Transport for Wales, whose drivers are not striking.

Transport for Wales trains is now awaiting the decision of the RMT union, before announcing when any of its trains will run,

The RMT union has members who work for Network Rail which keeps the tracks across the national network open.

If the union confirms it will strike on October 1 then Transport for Wales will not be able to run trains through Shropshire and the borders.

A spokesperson tweeted to passengers asking whether there would be trains on the Welsh lines, that more details would be announced later this week.

A West Midlands Railway spokesperson said: "Due to industrial action, there will be no West Midlands Railway services on Saturday, October 1 or Wednesday, October 5.

"Passengers holding tickets to these dates will be entitled to a refund."

Aslef stated it is in for the “long haul” as the rail disputes remain deadlocked.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: "We would much rather not be in this position.

"We don’t want to go on strike – withdrawing your labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for this trade union – but the train companies have been determined to force our hand.

"They are telling train drivers to take a real-terms pay cut. With inflation now running at 12.3 per cent – and set, it is said, to go higher – these companies are saying that drivers should be prepared to work just as hard, for just as long, but for considerably less.