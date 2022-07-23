Blood bike donated by golfers in memory of popular player

LAST JONATHAN HIPKISS 22/07/2022.Friends and family of Alun Jones have donated Â£11,000 in his memory to Shropshire Staffordshire Cheshire Blood Bikes (SSCBB)..Pictured front Pat Jones (Alunâs wife) and SSCBB Rider Mike Reilly.

Alun Jones was one of the longest serving members of Henlle Golf Club near Gobowen. He passed away in 2019.

His widow children and other members of his family attended a presentation in the village when the bike was handed over to the Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

It bears Mr Jones' name on its visor.

Several past captains and deputy captains of the golf club also attended.

The Henlle Golf Club closed earlier this year to the dismay of its members.

Captain when it closed, Mr Derek Kellet, said the £11,500 collected to purchase the blood bike had been raised over two years.

"The previous captain chose Blood Bikes for his charity but of course much of his year was affected by Covid. So when I became captain I decided to carry on fundraising for the same cause," he said.

"We all see these bikes out on the roads but don't appreciate the hours the volunteers put in taken blood and other urgent medical supplies to hospitals."

"I understand that the Alun Jones bike will cover about 200,000 miles during its life span."