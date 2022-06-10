New housing development for Gobowen given the go-ahead

Land off Southlands Avenue. Photo: Google

A joint application by landowner Derwen College and Wrekin Housing group for the affordable housing off Southlands Avenue, Gobowen was recently granted planning permission by Shropshire Council.

The housing estate will consist of eight single-bedroom flats, six, two-bedroom bungalows, 20 semi-detached and terraced three-bedroom homes and four, semi-detached, two-bedroom homes.

A previous application at the site was approved for 27 dwellings in 2018 but the permission had since lapsed.

A planning officer report said that the new homes, along with others in the area meant additional places could be needed at both Gobowen Primary School and at St Martins for secondary school children.

Community Infrastructure Levy funds would be sought if that was the case.

"The erection of 38 dwellings within Gobowen would bring about positive economic benefits due to the jobs created during the construction phase and the increase of people within the community who would spend money on local services," the report said.

"The delivery of a 100 per affordable scheme would be welcomed."