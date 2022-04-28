Nursery shock as it is told it wll have to leave its premises at Gobowen

Gobowen Primary School

The Gobowen All Rounders nursery says it is shocked by the news.

Established almost 50 years ago, the nursery provides care and support for children and their families age two years and up.

For the last 20 years it has rented demountable buildings from Gobowen primary school.

However this week the nursery received a letter from the headmaster, Mr Ronan Walsh on behalf of the governors of the school giving it notice of the cessation of its tenancy. It said the nursery would have to vacate the premises by August 31st.

A letter to parents from staff and the committee of the nursery said it was with great sadness that it was passing on the news.

"We are not certain but understand that the school are planning to open a nursery for three and four year olds int he building.

"This as we understand will be a 30-place nursery. There will be no provision for two-year-old children."

The nursery organisers have called a meeting next week to look at the future.

It will be held on May 3 in Gobowen Working Men's Club, starting at 7.30pm.

"This is new to us all and some skeleton plans on what we would like to do for the future have been made," the letter to parents says.

"These would include securing either premises to run Gobowen All Rounders from, or fundraising and planning to be able to build new premises.

"It would be a big blow to the families and community of Gobowen if Gobowen All Rounders was forced to close."

"The support of parents and the village to obtain our goals are of the utmost importance at this stressful time."

One of the parents, Carrie Martayn, said the Gobowen All Rounders was an amazing nursery.

"The whole community is upset and angry about this proposed change which is not in the best interest of the children, their families and the wider community. We hope people will help us save our amazing setting."