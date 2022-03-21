Cancer nurse takes on plank challenge to raise awareness and money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Elaine Richardson

Elaine Richardson, who works on the Montgomery Unit at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen pledged her support to Macmillan’s March Plank Challenge.

The challenge sees individuals plank every day throughout the month, aiming to increase their time each day.

Macmillan Cancer Support is a charity which provides specialist information and support to those affected by cancer with the goal to improve the lives of everyone who has cancer in the UK.

Elaine said: "As a team we are backed up by Macmillan Cancer Support who provide us with the support for our patients and resources to reduce the worry and concern for anyone going through a cancer diagnosis and living beyond, as well as their loved ones.

"They are a fantastic charity, and we support them through fundraising and raising awareness.

"The latest crazy challenge I’m taking part in is their Plank Challenge, where I am planking daily with the end-goal of achieving a three-minute plank by the end of the month."

Montgomery Unit, is one of just five bone cancer centres in the country and treats patients with bone and soft tissue sarcomas, bone metastases, benign bone and soft tissue tumours, and tumour-like conditions.

Elaine added: "My longest plank to date is 110 seconds and one of my favourite plank locations has been on my paddleboard.

"Any donations would be greatly appreciated so Macmillan can continue to provide their services to our patients and the unit."