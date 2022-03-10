A hundred trees planted to mark Shropshire hospital's big anniversary year

From left Stacey Keegan, interim chief executive; Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner JP; and Harry Turner, RJAH Chair; planting the first sapling.

The saplings have taken pride of place at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) which this year marks 100 years since it relocated to its current site in Gobowen.

It is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative to commemorate 70 years since The Queen’s ascension to the throne.

And the trees have been planted around the Path of Positivity at RJAH – green space that honours the legacy of lockdown hero centenarian Captain Sir Tom Moore by providing a place of wellbeing for patients and staff.

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner JP, attended the ceremony alongside Harry Turner, who chairs the hospital board, and RJAH's interim chief executive Stacey Keegan.

Mrs Turner said: “The Platinum Jubilee is such a special moment for the UK and I’m delighted RJAH has been able to take part in the celebrations whilst also marking an important milestone of their own.”

This initiative has been made possible thanks to generous donations from brothers Mike and James Sadowski of Axcess Tree Services, who donated the trees, along with Grown Green who donated the tree guards.

Harry said: “We’re marking two historic milestones, by taking part in the QGC along with remembering the history of our hospital and our 100th anniversary of being based in Gobowen - this is a significant occasion that will be remembered for many years to come."

The Path of Positivity continues to develop with the addition of benches and picnic tables, and discussions are underway to include art installations in the future.

Families with connections to the hospital have also been offered the opportunity to donate trees in memory of loved ones.

And hospital chief Stacey Keegan said: “This initiative aligns perfectly with our Green Plan and sustainability objectives within the Trust.

“The Path of Positivity is an incredibly important space for the wellbeing of our patients and staff alike, and I am thrilled we are enhancing the area further with the saplings.”

RJAH Charity is offering those who wish to support the planting sustainability initiative the opportunity to sponsor a tree for £20. Each tree will be allocated a unique tag and will be recorded in the hospital’s book of centenary trees.